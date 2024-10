CRANFORD, NJ — Pictured, Mayor Brian Andrews, with community members, members of the Cranford Girl Scouts Troop 40334, and Director of Downtown Cranford Caren Demyen, proclaims Thursday, Oct. 31, to be Halloween in the township and declares the start of the Cranford Halloween season to be Friday, Oct. 11, aligning with the start of 17th annual Scarecrow Stroll in Downtown Cranford.

Photo Courtesy Township of Cranford