Santos elected as new Republican chairperson of Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Springfield Republican Party has elected Carlos Santos as the new Republican chairperson of Union County. Santos, known for his tireless efforts and dedication to the party, has been instrumental in building and strengthening the Republican presence not only in Springfield but also in towns like Elizabeth, Union, Linden and many more.

In the past, the Union County Republican Party faced challenges in growing its influence in these towns. Previous leadership often overlooked these areas, focusing instead on those that required less effort to maintain Republican support. However, with Santos’s leadership, this approach is set to change.

Santos has demonstrated that success comes from engaging and supporting every community within the county. His commitment to revitalizing the party and giving a voice to Republicans across Union County has been evident in his work and dedication. This change in leadership marks a significant shift towards a more inclusive and proactive approach in building the party’s presence.

“We also extend our gratitude to the outgoing chairman for his service,” said Jerry Fernandez, chairperson of the Springfield Republican Party. “While we appreciate his contributions, it’s clear that a new direction was needed. This change serves as a vital lesson to the old guard: we must never ignore the voices of Republicans in any town. Building a strong, united party requires hard work, dedication, and a commitment to all our members, regardless of where they live.”

“We are a party of good people with great ideas,” Fernandez continued. “By working together, we can bring about meaningful change in our towns, our county, our state and our nation. The future is bright and, with Carlos Santos leading the way, we are poised to achieve great things.”

For more information, contact Jerry Fernandez at [email protected] or 908-868-0898.