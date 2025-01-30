Santa’s workshop comes to life in Linden: Holiday Giving Tree brings joy to more than 450 children

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — In the final week before the Christmas break, Santa’s elves were hard at work, transforming spaces across Linden Public Schools into bustling holiday workshops as the district’s Holiday Giving Tree initiative reached its final stages.

The docking area of School No. 4 became a makeshift gift-packing station, while the curtained stage at School No. 10 served as another hub of holiday cheer. Similar scenes played out in guidance counselors’ offices and other designated spaces throughout the district, where an array of toys and gifts – donated by staff, students, parents and community partners – were meticulously sorted and packed for families.

“As you walk into the schools, it feels like Santa’s workshop,” said Ryan Devaney, supervisor of student services and lead coordinator of the initiative, as he described the assortment of items made possible through the generosity of donors.

By Thursday, Dec. 19, families began arriving at schools to collect the unwrapped items they had requested weeks earlier by placing their wishes on the Holiday Giving Trees displayed at each school.

By the end of the week, the program had brought joy to more than 450 children from 205 families.

“This is the moment when all the hard work comes full circle,” Devaney said. “Seeing the joy on the faces of families and knowing the impact these gifts will have is incredibly rewarding.”

A decade of giving and growing

The Holiday Giving Tree Program marked its 10th year with a record-breaking milestone. This year’s initiative reached more families and children than ever before, a significant increase from 2023, when the program served 169 families and 360 children.

The initiative has become a cornerstone of Linden Public Schools’ commitment to compassion and community, uniting social workers, counselors, staff, students, and community partners in a shared mission to bring holiday joy to families in need.

“Through the generosity of our staff and community, we were able to fulfill the wishes of children for this holiday season,” Devaney said. “Even with increased needs this year, every single request was met. It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we come together.”

Behind the scenes: A labor of love

The success of the Holiday Giving Tree is a result of meticulous coordination across the district. Each school set up a Giving Tree adorned with hearts or ornaments representing the holiday wishes of children. Community members selected these hearts and donated unwrapped gifts, which were then delivered to centralized locations such as the Academy of Excellence for sorting and distribution.

Social workers and counselors worked tirelessly to prepare each package, carefully including wrapping paper and gift bags to give parents the pride and joy of wrapping the gifts themselves.

“We leave the gifts unwrapped to ensure everything is accounted for, but also to give parents a sense of pride in wrapping the gifts for their children,” Devaney said. “It’s about more than just the gift; it’s about empowering families.”

Meeting a growing need

As Linden’s student enrollment grows, so does the need for community support. This year, the district saw a notable increase in requests, but the community rose to the occasion.

“When there’s someone in need, our Linden family comes together,” said Devaney. “This year was no different. We saw the need and made sure every child received something special for the holidays.”

A community effort

Annabell Louis, assistant superintendent for support and one of the program’s early architects, emphasized the initiative’s impact.

“Our annual Giving Tree is one of my most memorable highlights of what we do as a district. It is an inspirational event that embodies the spirit of generosity and kindness throughout our school community. It not only brings joy to children and families in need but also reminds our students of the invaluable lesson of giving back. Having the opportunity to spread holiday cheer throughout the city is a privilege that I am honored to be a part of,” Louis said.

Beyond the holidays, the district’s commitment to families remains steadfast. Programs such as the Links Pantry and other year-round initiatives ensure the spirit of care and compassion continues.

Together, we change lives

As the Holiday Giving Tree celebrated its 10th anniversary, Devaney reflected on its profound impact, sharing a motto that drives its mission: “Together we change lives.”

“No matter how busy or hectic things get, this program is proof of the difference we can make as counselors, social workers and a community,” Devaney said.

The Holiday Giving Tree has become a shining example of the spirit of unity and generosity that defines Linden Public Schools. From the hearts on the Giving Trees to the final delivery of gifts, every step is imbued with care and compassion.

“As you walk into the schools, it feels like Santa’s workshop,” Devaney said with a smile. “The love and effort put into this program are incredible. It’s about more than gifts – it’s about changing lives.”

With another successful year in the books, Linden’s Holiday Giving Tree continues to grow, reminding everyone of the power of community and the joy of giving.

Written by Michael A. Wattkis, public information officer

Photos Courtesy of Michael A. Wattkis