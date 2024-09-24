‘SALUDOS! From Our Neighbors’ recognizes Latin, Hispanic artists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The opening reception for “SALUDOS! From Our Neighbors: The sixth annual Celebration of Latin and Hispanic Artists” was hosted on Sunday, Sept. 15, at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St. It was presented by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and Rahway’s Municipal Council.

The exhibit can be seen from now through Friday, Oct. 11, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month. Featured artists include Judyann Affronti, Robert Avila, Lucas Barraza, Yesi Argueta Flores, Fernando Mariscal, Ann Tirado, Stanley Gavidia Tolentino and Maria Valdivia. Artworks include paintings, drawings, felt collages and digital collages.

Giacobbe said, “This is another way to honor the contributions of the Latin community – beautiful art. It’s truly an honor to have these artists here. It makes sense to honor local Hispanic artists.”

Tolentino, of Newark, currently has pieces at three other art exhibitions in addition to what he is showing at The Gallery Space.

“My work is magical, realistic, surreal like a dream,” he said. “Everybody can inspire you. Everything can inspire you.”

Councilman-at-Large Jeremy Mojica said he was intrigued with Tolentino’s piece, “Reflections on the Madness of Don Quixote.” “The stare of the subject, he’s deep in thought,” he said. “Almost looks like we’re not looking at a face. He has the classic pop collar, during the time of Don Quixote.”

Continuing, he said, “The artists are really digging deep. It’s art to please the soul. They’re letting us into their souls.”

Karla Alvarez, founder of ILOVE2READ Book & Literacy Organization and member of the Rahway Social Justice Commission, said the gallery show was “awesome.”

She favored the oil on canvas work of Valdivia, especially her piece “Monica,” which showed a woman with a Brooklyn jacket, with a mask and vinyl gloves – illustrating the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s speaking to me,” said Alvarez. “I like the fact that it’s leaping out of the canvas. It’s so relatable, reminiscent of the pandemic. But her eyes show hope.”

Affronti creates felt collages. When she was in her 20s, she was a collagist until her “corporate interruption.” Several years later, she came back to art.

The Glen Ridge resident is inspired by Mexico. She was there eight times. “The food is wonderful. The people are wonderful,” she said. Her work is a personal reinterpretation of the traditional arts of central Mexico.

Tirado, of Jersey City, said she’s been painting all her life. She took art classes in third grade in Puerto Rico, her country of origin. Dabbling in various mediums, she calls art “my side gig.” She hopes one day art will be her real gig.

A lot of the time, she says art is “remembering my childhood.” She draws inspiration from her cultural heritage and enjoys exploring themes of identity, nature and pop culture through her art.

To learn more about The Gallery Space, visit: https://www.cityofrahway.com/556/The-Gallery-Space.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m. There is limited parking available in the lot behind the building.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta