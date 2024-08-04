Safety, enrichment and fun offered in YMCA’s after-school programs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — At the Y’s Before and After School Programs, children have a safe place to explore their interests and discover their passions, learn to work and play together, and turn classmates into friends. With programs run by caring adult role models who are invested in helping every child reach their full potential, The Gateway Family YMCA Before and After School Care Programs are a safe place for working families.

“We are committed to the youth in our care, providing staff role models, opportunities for innovative STEAM activities, healthy living, arts and youth sports,” said Melynda A. Disla, president and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we understand how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school.”

Registration is ongoing for the 2024-2025 school year Before and After School Programs offered in collaboration with the Rahway Public School District, Elizabeth Public School District and Union Township Public School District. School-age childcare programs are a place where children can remain active, extend their learning and continue to be engaged during their time out of school – a critical time for youth. Programs are in local elementary and middle schools, as well as at the YMCA for children attending on-site Preschool at the YMCA in the Union Township Public School District and the Rahway Public School District. The YMCA also offers Vacation Day programs during school holidays.

“We are pleased to be able to provide these programs to the families in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends,” said Disla. “Through a balanced approach to youth development, the curriculum offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the year.”

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton