RWJUH Rahway celebrates opening of new cardiac catheterization lab

RAHWAY, NJ — Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, recently celebrated the opening of its new, state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory, equipped with the latest generation of technology to provide rapid and comprehensive heart and vascular care for patients requiring life-threatening emergency or scheduled procedures.

“We are incredibly proud of our team of physicians, nurses and staff who provide exceptional heart care,” said Kirk C. Tice, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway. “Our new cath lab is a major investment which will transform treatment for patients requiring cardiac procedures. We are extremely grateful for the RWJUH Rahway Auxiliary and their contribution in support of this new cath lab.”

Cardiac cath labs allow cardiologists to perform minimally invasive tests and advanced cardiac procedures to diagnose and treat cardiac and peripheral vascular diseases. Common procedures performed in the cath lab include interventional cardiac procedures like stenting or angioplasty to open up blocked arteries, and the improvements enable quicker and more efficient diagnosis and treatment, reducing radiation exposure.

The hospital unveiled the new technology, which includes a ceiling-mounted C-arm, high-resolution Liquid Crystal Displays for viewing live and stored images, a carbon fiber, radiolucent patient support, with integrated system controls and an impressive control room with a work spot and viewing console for clinical images.

“This new cath lab not only enhances RWJUH Rahway’s diagnostic capability, it augments our emergency angioplasty program which maintains a door-to-balloon time well under the state and national average, which is an important measure that refers to the time it takes for a person to receive an angioplasty from the time they walk in the door of the Emergency Department,” said Dr. Howard Levitt, medical director of the Heart Health Center at RWJUH Rahway. “This new cath lab is a commitment to the community to ensure they have the high-quality care they deserve close to home. Patients are seen through our Heart Health Center at RWJUH Rahway and for those who may require an emergency interventional procedure, we now have enhanced capabilities to treat them right here.”

As part of RWJBarnabas Health, RWJUH Rahway is part of an award-winning cardiovascular hospital network, including being named as one of Becker’s top 100 Great Heart Programs in the country and recognized by the American College of Cardiology as a Proven Quality Program.

“New Jersey residents have convenient access to the sophisticated diagnostic, surgical and preventative cardiovascular services offered by RWJBarnabas Health through a network of local and statewide specialists who work together to bring outstanding, seamless heart care to their communities,” said Dr. Conor Barrett, senior vice president and chief clinical officer of RWJBarnabas Health Heart and Vascular Services. “Whether you need treatment for high blood pressure, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, heart surgery or a heart transplant, RWJBarnabas Health’s multidisciplinary team of award-winning cardiovascular specialists are close to home, helping to build healthier communities. This new cath lab at RWJUH Rahway is an example of that investment in local communities to provide the highest quality heart and vascular care.”

