RWJBarnabas Health & Rutgers Athletics honor 16-year-old resident

PISCATAWAY, NJ — As the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team opened the season 4-0 with a historic Blackout victory over the University of Washington on Friday, Sept. 27, at SHI Stadium, 16-year-old Gabriel Soares of Union, a Children’s Specialized Hospital patient, was honored as the Shining Knight of The Game.

A collaboration between Rutgers Athletics and Official Healthcare provider, RWJBarnabas Health, The Shining Knight of The Game is a meaningful initiative designed to lift the spirits and shine the spotlight on a pediatric patient battling healthcare challenges.

Just last year, Soares experienced sudden bleeding in the brain and couldn’t feel the left side of his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to reduce the swelling.

While recovering from surgery, Soares suffered a stroke and needed another brain surgery to relieve pressure. He was then transferred to inpatient rehabilitation at Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, part of the Children’s Health Network at RWJBarnabas Health, where he began his road to recovery.

Soares’ traumatic experience impacted his mobility and cognitive abilities, but thanks to his incredible family support system and the caring medical and rehabilitation team at Children’s Specialized Hospital, Soares is heading in the right direction and regaining function.

After arriving on the Rutgers University campus, Soares was immersed in a full line-up of Rutgers Football Game Day activities. To culminate the Game Day celebration, Soares was joined on the field by his family and Sir Henry – the Rutgers Scarlet Knight – where he was saluted for his bravery and strength to fight, which included a rousing ovation from Scarlet Nation.

Soares and each future Shining Knight of the Game will be enshrined in a Rutgers Athletics facility highlighting their unique game-day experience.

Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics