RPHS announces Class of 2025 acceptances

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The counselors of the Roselle Park High School Guidance Department have announced the processing of a record number of early college applications. Though students are still submitting applications for the 2025-2026 school year and awaiting admissions decisions from many institutions, RPHS students have received an outstanding number of positive admissions decisions thus far.

Class of 2025 acceptances as of Friday, Jan. 3: SUNY Albany, Albright College, Arcadia University, Caldwell University, Centenary University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston, Coppin State University, Concordia University – Canada, Cornell University, Delaware State University, Delaware Valley University, Drew University, Duquesne University,

Fairleigh Dickinson University, Fisher College, Flagler College, Florida Memorial University, Fordham University, Full Sail University, Hofstra University, Howard University, Juniata College, Kean University, Kutztown University, Lawrence Technological University, University of Massachusetts – Boston, Monmouth University, Montclair State University, Moravian University, Muhlenberg College, University of New Haven, New Jersey City University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Pennsylvania State University, University of Pittsburgh, Princeton University, Rider University, Rowan University, Rutgers University – Camden & Newark, University of Scranton, Seton Hall University, Stanford University, St. John’s University, Stockton University, St. Thomas University, Susquehanna University, Syracuse University, Temple University, Texas State University, Towson University, Wesleyan University, Wilkes University and William Paterson University.

The RPHS Guidance Department will continue to offer college/career opportunities for the latter part of the 2024-2025 school year to ensure that every senior leaves high school with a plan. See the upcoming list of events:

• Military Mondays in the Counseling Cove;

• Winter Wednesday Career Visits in the Counseling Cove;

• FAFSA application support by appointment;

• Construction Industries Career Day – School trip scheduled for May; and

• College/Career Signing Day – May 1.

For a list of college/career programs offered through the guidance department this past fall, visit www.rphsguidance.weebly.com. Questions about Roselle Park High School’s college and career planning services may be directed to Mrs. Bodek, director of Guidance/Testing, by calling 908-241-4550, ext. 2055, or emailing [email protected].