Route 1 and 9 intersection safety improvements in Elizabeth announced

ELIZABETH, NJ — To improve safety for pedestrians, NJDOT recently installed Red-Light Extension and Passive Pedestrian Detection systems along Route 1 and 9 at the intersections of North Avenue, Fairmount Avenue and East Jersey Street in Elizabeth.

NJDOT is a national trailblazer with the installation of Red-Light Extension technology. The Passive Pedestrian Detection has become industry standard and is being deployed statewide. These systems have been proven to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities for both vehicles and pedestrians by using detection technology to:

Identify a pedestrian in the crosswalk and extend the timing of the red light to give the pedestrian more time to safely cross – Red-Light Extension; and

Identify a pedestrian before they are in the cross walk and trigger the pedestrian walk signal, without the pedestrian having to press the button to cross – Passive Pedestrian Detection.