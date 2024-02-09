Union County to host exclusive job fair for careers within Department of Human Services

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Union County Department of Human Services has several job opportunities available. To fulfill these vacancies, a job fair will be on Friday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Drive, Roselle. The special hiring event is open to all residents of Union County.

“Our Human Services Department plays a vital role in our community. The work of these lively and dedicated individuals is significantly important to keeping our residents healthy, strong and informed,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I encourage all residents seeking work with a purpose and a mission to serve to consider attending this event.”

This job fair will provide residents with the opportunity to apply for various open positions within the Department of Human Services. Some positions will require a college degree. It is recommended that all applicants bring multiple copies of their resume to the event.

The Department of Human Services is the largest in Union County. With more than 700 employees, the organization is estimated to serve more than half of the county’s total population. The department is organized by divisions and provides a wide array of services to residents of all ages, abilities, and incomes. To learn more about the Department of Human Services, visit ucnj.org/dhs.

While this event is free of charge, pre-registration is required. For more information or to register online, residents can visit ucnj.org/job-fairs.

The Union County American Job Center is a division of the Union County Department of Human Services that provides in-person career services, including job fairs and recruitment, training and more.

For questions regarding this event or future hiring events hosted by the Union County American Job Center, contact Carolina Marin, senior manager of Business Development, at 908-527-0373 or by email at [email protected].