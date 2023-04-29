Union County breaks ground on New Roselle Public Library renovation and expansion project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY — On Wednesday, April 19, Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados, along with Senate President Nicholas P. Scutari, Sen. Joseph Cryan, Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, Roselle Public Library Board of Trustees President Georgette Bradshaw and Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Roselle Public Library’s renovation and expansion project. Also in attendance were Union County Commissioners, members of the Union County Improvement Authority, members of the Roselle Public Library Board of Trustees and Roselle Council members.

“Libraries are not just about providing books; they are about access to information, community, public spaces, workforce job centers, learning and literacy, and opportunities for personal and professional growth,” Granados said. “I would like to thank the Union County Improvement Authority, the state of New Jersey and the borough of Roselle for working collaboratively with the county of Union on this project. It is through our strong partnership that we are able to create a place that will serve as a hub for Roselle residents and neighbors to come together and learn, explore or engage with each other. I am looking forward to seeing the completed project.”

The Roselle Public Library announced its plans for a major renovation and expansion project to update its almost 90-year-old building and better serve the community’s growing needs. With increased demand for library services, the current building is beyond its capacity due to limited space and outdated design.

The funding for the $16 million project comes from a $5.5 million state library grant, $6.5 million from the borough of Roselle Bond funds, and $4 million from the state legislative funds which were awarded to Union County and then awarded to the borough of Roselle for the project.

“We are always looking for ways we can help our municipalities across the state and, of course, here in Union County. To help offset supply chain issues, working with the UCIA, we were able to secure $4 million dollars in grant funding — and I am so proud that we could contribute this significant investment in Roselle’s future,” Scutari said. “This library is a sign of our commitment to working with this administration and Borough Council and in the spirit of collaboration, we are able to achieve great things for our residents at no additional expense to taxpayers.”

The proposed plans call for a 15,400 square foot addition, as well renovation of the existing building, incorporating traditional library services with modern technology, infrastructure and resources. This will enable the Roselle Public Library to provide programming, resources and library services that will ensure the well-being and success of the community for many years to come. The addition also includes a new Youth Services section encompassing both teen and children’s zones, with a program room and small study rooms on the newly-built second floor. The first-floor addition contains an accessible main entrance, expanded technology, adult collections and flexible meeting areas and multipurpose rooms. There will be a separate wing with program rooms. These areas provide more latitude to expand the library’s strong community programming, which ranges from early literacy to senior computer classes.

“This project is a testament to the importance of public libraries and their role in fostering community engagement, education and growth,” Cryan said. “The Roselle Public Library has long been a treasured institution and this expansion will ensure that it continues to serve as a vital resource for generations to come.”

The proposed library project is cost-effective and its design elements aspire to meet LEED certifications and create a sustainable, user-friendly environment that supports more efficient energy use. By incorporating adaptable infrastructure, the building also has the inherent flexibility to meet future technology needs.

“This library represents a forward-thinking vision for the borough of Roselle and I’m so glad the mayor and his administration, the Borough Council, County Improvement Authority and our partners in the state government were able to help see that vision to fruition,” Atkins said.

“This was a great day for Roselle. This is what progress looks like. The proof is here with our state, county and local governments who joined together to push this project forward,” Shaw said. “This project is a fulfillment of Roselle’s tremendous potential, the fulfillment of what we are all capable of when we come together. This is good government at work and I’m proud to live in a borough that is focused on progress and focused on community.”

“The Roselle Library strives to inform, educate, enrich, entertain and empower our community by providing access to a vast and diverse array of information, activities and services,” Bradshaw said. “This expansion and renovation will more than double the size of the library. What a testament to our county government, the UCIA, the borough government and the state legislature that, at a time when libraries around the nation are under attack by having their funding cut or their offerings limited, here in Union County, we’re expanding. Thank you on behalf of the Roselle Public Library Board of Trustees.”

This project was entrusted to be designed and built by the professionals working for the Union County Improvement Authority and is supported by funds raised by the borough of Roselle, Union County and from the New Jersey Construction Bond Act, administered by the New Jersey State Library.

The Roselle Library is located at 104 West 4th Ave., Roselle. For more information, call the Union County Improvement Authority at 908-527-4250.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins