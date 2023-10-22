Singapore delegates tour public schools to learn about social-emotional learning initiatives

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Social-emotional learning has been at the forefront of education in Roselle’s public schools prior to the pandemic. The district is now attracting international attention for its innovative efforts to promote student wellness.

District administrators welcomed delegates from Singapore’s Ministry of Education and the Singapore Centre for Character and Citizenship Education for a special visit to learn about Roselle’s SEL initiatives on Friday, Oct. 6.

The representatives, along with members of the Social-Emotional Learning Alliance for New Jersey, toured the district’s three National Schools of Character — the Kindergarten Success Academy, Harrison Elementary School and Washington Elementary School — to witness how hands-on SEL is intertwined in every aspect of the classroom environment.

“Our curriculum helps our scholars understand and manage their emotions, resulting in a better, more positive school environment,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “SEL is more than programs and initiatives. It’s really about our school district’s overall culture and climate.”

As they walked through the halls of the elementary and kindergarten buildings, the delegates noted the bulletin boards filled with artwork and activities from students promoting friendship, respect and a positive school community. In the classrooms, the visitors enjoyed learning about the implementation of calming corners and feeling charts, key components among the district’s comprehensive SEL strategy.

The administration also focused on the importance of SEL for the faculty, such as “SEL Wednesdays” and the “Superintendent’s Wellness Walk,” which kicked off the school year at the high school’s Arminio Athletic Field.

Delegates included Professor Tan Oon Seng, Liaw Shao Jun Nicole, Dr. Yue Yu and Ng May Gay from the Singapore Centre for Character and Citizenship Education, as well as Ong Soo Lin, Osman Abdullah and Swee Chian from the Ministry of Education.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier