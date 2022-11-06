Roselle schools put in brief lockdown following incident in Linden

ROSELLE, NJ — Borough of Roselle schools went into a brief lockdown on Friday, Oct. 7, in response to an aggravated assault incident that occurred in the neighboring town of Linden.

The incident took place on Friday, Oct. 7, at approximately 2:15 p.m., on North Wood Avenue in Linden. Due to the assault, a 19-year-old man from Elizabeth was stabbed multiple times with non–life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

A short time later, Linden officers located the suspect vehicle, described as a black 2011 Lincoln MKZ. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled the area and went into Roselle with Linden Police in pursuit.

The suspects were stopped on the 100 block of East 10th Avenue and fled from the vehicle. Three juvenile suspects were quickly apprehended — two 16-year-old juveniles from Roselle and one 16-year-old juvenile from Elizabeth. The vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen from Beachwood. No vehicles were damaged during this pursuit.

Due to the serious nature of the incident and the proximity to the schools, schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution until all parties were apprehended. There was no specific or targeted threat to any of the schools or residents.

Once Linden police completed the investigation at the scene, the lockdown was lifted.

“We are glad that our students are safe and no one was harmed,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “I am proud to say that when something happens across our two towns, Linden and Roselle are able to work together to ensure the safety of both of our communities. Thank you to both of our police departments for acting so quickly to get the situation resolved.”

The incident is being investigated by the Linden Police Juvenile Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Steve Zevlikaris at 908-474-8520.