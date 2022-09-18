Roselle Public Schools welcomes back students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The rain didn’t put a damper on the first day of school excitement as Roselle Public Schools welcomed back its students on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Schools administrators districtwide had to shift their outdoor celebration plans due to the weather, and, while the usual balloons, music and lawn signs were missed, all parents and scholars were still greeted with a smile and a warm welcome back.

“It was great to see so many scholars excited to get back to school today,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “An enormous effort was conducted over the summer to ensure classes and schools across the district are ready for teaching and learning. This year will focus on implementing the RPS strategic plan that will guide the district for the next five years.”

This school year features a shift in leadership across the district with new building principals and administrators, a shift that will help to strengthen the district, said Fisher.

New principals include Melissa Allison at Dr. Charles C. Polk Elementary School and Mitzi Sierra at Washington Elementary School. Andreea Harry has been moved from Polk Elementary to serve as principal of Abraham Clark High School. Tomeeko Hunt now serves as principal at Leonard V. Moore Middle School, and Craig Messmer is the principal at Grace Wilday Junior High School.

“Welcome back to all of our students and staff, and well wishes for an amazing year,” said Lissette Gonzalez-Perez, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and equity. “As we get this first glimpse at life after the pandemic, please remember that the district is here to support our young scholars and their families.”

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier