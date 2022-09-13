Roselle Public Schools’ Freshman Seminar prepares students for high school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Incoming ninth-graders at Abraham Clark High School got a special chance to prepare for the upcoming school year, thanks to Roselle Public Schools’ new Freshman Seminar program.

The Class of 2026 was divided based on last name for two four-day sessions at the end of August to ensure that the students are well prepared for September. Students received their schedules, IDs, dress code information, and a list of clubs and programs. Along with that, a variety of classes were offered, including training on web-based programs Naviance and Genesis; a media literacy course; and “High School: 101,” a class dedicated to going over the new student code of conduct.

“It is easy for students not to understand the impact of their behavior in person and online, and, after two years of a pandemic, we wanted to create a seminar to help students as they are transitioning,” said Evenide Fanfan-Vilcean, supervisor of instructional technology, career technical education and student information. “The orientation is a great way for students to meet their peers, get a feel for their new school and start the year off on the right foot.”

Students also participated in career exploration and social and emotional learning classes.

“A great aspect of this extended orientation is that we had the opportunity to reiterate to students what they need to be successful from now through their senior year,” said Victoria Parham, ACHS guidance counselor and anti-bullying specialist. “The SEL class was an important part as it gave a much-needed platform to talk, listen and connect with one another.”

Students were also provided free breakfast and lunch at the half-day sessions and received T-shirts. The district has plans to implement check-ins throughout the school year as a continuation of this program.

“The Roselle Public School District is always looking at new ways to support its students where they are, and I congratulate the team at ACHS for a successful first-ever freshman seminar,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “It’s great to see that this program helped to instill a sense of camaraderie between scholars as they enter the high school.”

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier