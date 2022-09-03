Roselle native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

ROSELLE, NJ — A native of Roselle serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Katherine Chumbiray, a 2013 graduate of Abraham Clark High School, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I always felt the need to join the military,” said Chumbiray. “I was in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps all four years of high school, and that helped me to decide to join the service. My grandfather also served in the military, and he inspired me as well.”

Photo Courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach