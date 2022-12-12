Roselle helps residents in need this Thanksgiving

ROSELLE, NJ — The season of giving is in full swing in Roselle, as volunteers and local officials helped families in need through a holiday food distribution on Sunday, Nov. 21.

More than 500 turkeys, chickens and hams were given out to the hundreds of residents that came to Borough Hall for the “Give Thanks by Giving Thanks Holiday Distribution,” just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We are always trying to ensure that the needs of our community are met, especially during the holiday season,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “We are so appreciative of our generous donors and volunteers for making this distribution possible.”

The event was sponsored by the mayor, the Roselle Borough Council and the Department of Recreation, and funded by generous donations from local businesses and the community at large. Event partners include Union County, Roselle PBA Local 99, ShopRite, VET4U LLC and the Community Church of Faith of the New Testament in Roselle.

“I am proud that this year’s drive was able to help hundreds of families enjoy this Thanksgiving season,” said Council President Denise Wilkerson. “Thank you to our gracious volunteers and donors.”

Prior to the food distribution event, turkeys were also hand-delivered to Roselle seniors by the Roselle Fire Department and Department of Public Works.