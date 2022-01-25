Roselle Board of Education elects leaders for 2022, welcomes three new members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Board of Education welcomed three new members at the annual Roselle Public Schools reorganization meeting, held virtually this year on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Gisselle Bond, Yessica Chavez and France D. Cortez, all of whom were elected in November, were sworn in via Zoom for three-year terms.

The new members join returning members Courtney Washington, Angela Alvey-Wimbush, Rupert Pond, Cynthia Atkins, Ieesha Turnage and Jennifer Salters to complete the 2022 Board of Education.

Washington was nominated and unanimously reelected as board president, and Turnage was elected vice president, both for one-year terms.

“It is an incredible honor to be elected once again as the Roselle Board of Education school board president. I am so proud of all of the hard work that we have accomplished as a team and am looking forward to 2022 with promise,” said Washington. “The last two years have been extremely challenging for our staff, students and their families, as we navigated the education landscape during the pandemic. Embarking on this new chapter as board president, one of my first responsibilities will be ensuring that the board is laser focused on student outcomes by closing learning gaps and improving performance, while working to implement and support the actionable goals laid out in the five-year district strategic plan.”

“We will continue to focus on accountability, transparency, communications and working together to move our district forward this coming year,” she said.

“As we look to the second half of the school year, I welcome these new members to the board that are tasked with helping to make the best decisions so our students can finish the year strong and safely,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “I’m looking forward to a great year serving with our board for the students and families of Roselle.”

The Board of Education and Roselle Schools administration thanked outgoing members Delia Ware-Tibbs, the Rev. Jeffrey Bryan and the Rev. Frances Teabout for their dedication to Roselle Public Schools.

“Mrs. Ware-Tibbs, the Rev. Bryan and the Rev. Teabout were vital members of our board that helped lead our district through the start of this pandemic,” said Fisher. “They will be truly missed.”

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier