Rintzler appointed as member of state council

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities’ director of Advocacy and Quality Assurance, Cyndy Walsh Rintzler, has been appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to serve as a member of the New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services Rehabilitation Advisory Council.

The Rehabilitation Services Administration appoints leadership and necessary resources to assist state and additional agencies in the provision of vocational rehabilitation and other services to individuals with disabilities. It maximizes their employment, independence as individuals, and integration into the community and labor market.

According to Michele Ford, Inroads to Opportunities’ president and CEO, “We are delighted that Cyndy was selected to serve on this council. She is a strong advocate for vocational choice for individuals with disabilities.”

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman