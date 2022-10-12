Retired director at Inroads to Opportunities earns Lifetime Achievement Award

ROSELLE, NJ — Nancy LaPorte, retired director of workshop operations at Inroads to Opportunities, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Congress of Community Supports and Employment Services of New Jersey at its annual Striving Together Achieving Results Conference.

The award is recognition for an individual who has shown outstanding leadership, commitment and dedication throughout their career in support of people with disabilities.

Michele Ford, Inroads president and chief executive officer, said, “Nancy has been a tremendous asset to the agency and has touched the lives of so many participants, staff and customers over the last 40 years. Her leadership, presence and warmth will be missed.”

LaPorte, a resident of Roselle Park, dedicated the last 40 years of her working life to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have a training facility that prepares them for the competitive assembly and packaging industry. This training provides experience with general competitive job expectations.

LaPorte began her career at Inroads as the coordinator of operations, a position essential to keeping all the moving parts in assembly packaging in harmony. According to those who work with LaPorte, her dedication and genuine love for the field and the people made her the natural choice to step up into the director position in 2017.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman