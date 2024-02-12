President and CEO, Inroads to Opportunities, elected to NJAPSE Board of Directors

ROSELLE, NJ — Angela Calzone, president and CEO of Inroads to Opportunities, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Association for People Supporting Employment Choice – NJ Chapter. The Association of People Supporting Employment First is the only national membership organization focused exclusively on Employment First to facilitate the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the workplace and community. As an advocate of employment options for individuals with disabilities, Calzone brings a dual perspective as both a parent and leader of an agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.

Calzone said, “I look forward to working with the NJAPSE Board and its members on initiatives and outreach that will continue to benefit and expand employment options for our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues with disabilities.”

Calzone, an award-winning business and management strategist, has most recently served as the vice president and chief operating officer for Inroads to Opportunities. Prior to that she served as chief operating officer in a contract position for The Webster Apartments in New York City and for 10 years as a co-managing member of Change & Response Strategies, LLC, a consortium of leadership, management, human resources, marketing strategists and corporate trainers. Previously, Calzone has had senior leadership roles at a number of top consulting and professional services firms across an array of verticals.

Throughout her career, Calzone has received numerous state-wide accolades in recognition of her exceptional leadership both as a serial entrepreneur and business professional. She has been among the finalists of NJ’s Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners by NJ Monthly Magazine, celebrated among the Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey by NJBIZ and nominated for Garden State Woman of the Year. Calzone has a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Upsala College.

