ROSELLE, NJ — Christopher Sands of Cranford was elected as president of the Abraham Clark Chapter of the New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The chapter runs the Abraham Clark Memorial House at 101 West 9th St., Roselle. The house was open on Oct. 21 and 22 as part of Union Counties Four Centuries in a weekend history program.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Sands