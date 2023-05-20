Klymenko is named ‘Economic Development Director of the Year’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Victor Klymenko, Roselle’s Economic Development and Redevelopment director, was honored at the 33rd annual Mayors’ Dinner of the Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce in Newark.

Klymenko received the Economic Development Director of the Year award for his efforts to support the borough during the COVID-19 pandemic and for his ongoing dedication to promote economic development.

“I thank you for this honor from the bottom of my heart,” said Klymenko during his acceptance speech. “People do not usually see the work we do. I speak for all of the economic development guys out there: it feels like we are swimming against a very fast current. We are trying, to the best of our abilities, to develop walkable, safe and comfortable spaces for our residents.”

During his almost four years with the borough, Klymenko has been a driving force behind several projects and major investments, along with planning projects and securing grant money.

Key projects include the St. Georges Avenue corridor redevelopment project of 195 residential units within a mixed-use format with 5% affordable; 118 Roselle Properties, a mixed use 135-unit complex with 5% affordable; the $16 million renovation and expansion of the Roselle Public Library; the redevelopment of Raritan shopping center; the $22 million rehabilitation of Cherry Gardens; and the upcoming construction of a new IHOP next to the Wawa on St. Georges Avenue, just to name a few.

“Victor’s commitment to project management and his invaluable expertise has helped to transform our Borough while carrying out our vision for a revitalized Roselle,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “Victor has made a lasting impact on this borough and we look forward to completing many more projects under his direction.”

Shaw, Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and acting borough administrator Shanel Robinson supported Klymenko at the annual Mayor’s Dinner, at the Marriott Newark Airport Hotel on Thursday, April 27.

Roselle was also recognized as one of the top three nominees for best municipal speech.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier