Inroads to Opportunities welcomes new vice president

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit, human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement, has announced that Christine Zito of Parsippany has been welcomed to the agency.

In her new role as vice president of Human Resources and Administration, Zito will handle all facets of human resources including every stage of the employment life cycle. In addition, Zito will oversee policies and procedures, compliance and quality assurance practices. She is responsible for personnel recruitment, stewarding the applicant vetting process, new hire orientation and onboarding, performance management, staff development and ongoing training needs per department and discipline. She also serves as the agency’s benefits administrator as well as keeping current on state and federal regulations regarding recruitment, benefits, DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion – and separation. Zito will also serve as the liaison between the agency and the CWA Union.

Angela Calzone, president and CEO, Inroads, said, “We are confident that Christine’s significant experience in human resources management and employee relations, as well as her expertise in areas such as (human resources) compliance and DEI, will propel our agency forward and keep pace to support the growth and sustainability of Inroads to Opportunities.”

Zito is a PHR – professional in human resources – certified with 20 years of experience in human resources management, as well as payroll and benefits administration. Zito most recently had leadership positions at ADP and previously served in human resources managerial roles in privately held companies and academic institutions.

Zito has a bachelor’s degree and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in human resources management.