Inroads To Opportunities welcomes new board member

ROSELLE, NJ — The Board of Directors of Inroads to Opportunities welcomes Gene Jannotti as its newest board member. A Union County-based non-profit human services agency, Inroads provides programs and services to more than 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities. The individuals range in age from 16 through retirement, many of whom are economically disadvantaged. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, certificate training programs, day habilitation and mental health services.

Jannotti, the former CEO of the Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, has more than 40 years of diverse experience. His extensive knowledge spans various sectors in business development, service delivery, project management, supply chain, operations and philanthropy. As a member of the Inroads Board of Directors, Jannotti will provide the benefit of his insights, guidance and business experience, as well as familiarity with the local area, to help guide Inroads toward a sustainable and successful future.

Jannotti’s commitment to community service is evident through his involvement with various organizations, such as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Union County and a member of the Union College Foundation Board.

Throughout his career, Jannotti has played a pivotal role in the success of the organizations he has been associated with. His past board positions showcase his strong leadership skills and contributions to the community. Jannotti was named a recipient of the coveted NJBIZ ICON Award in 2022, which recognizes NJ Business Leaders for their success and their demonstration of strong leadership skills both inside and outside their respective field. Additionally, Jannotti was the recipient of Inroads’ Champion of Change Award at its 2022 Casino Night Fundraiser.

According to Inroads Board Chairperson Jill Schafhauser, “Gene is a welcomed addition to our Board of Directors. We look forward to his strategic insights and guidance to positively impact Inroads and the people we serve.”

Jannotti is the former CEO of the Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, serving the towns of Clark, Garwood, Westfield, Mountainside, Scotch Plains and Fanwood with more than 450 business members. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Cranford Chamber of Commerce. Jannotti is a past president of the Board of Trustees of the Union County Performing Arts Center and a past member of the Trinitas Regional Medical Center Foundation Board.

Jannotti has worked with all IT industry technologies in both in-house and outsourced environments. He has developed large-scale computer applications; created and implemented business and managerial solutions in conjunction with current technology for Fortune 500 companies.

Jannotti graduated with a master’s degree in business policy from Columbia University and a master’s degree in mathematics from St. John’s University.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman