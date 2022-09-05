Inroads to Opportunities promotes new director of employment services

ROSELLE, NJ — Harry Jones, a member of the leadership team at Inroads to Opportunities, was recently promoted to director of employment services. Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County–based nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.

A strong advocate for employment choice for individuals with disabilities, Jones has been working in the field for more than a decade. In addition to managing employment services for Inroads, where he and his team provide support in the areas of job search, career planning, job coaching and long term on the job supports, Jones mentors at-risk youths ages 5 to 18. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and has a master’s degree in social work, along with various certifications. In addition, Jones is certified to conduct trial work experience assessments for individuals with disabilities who are referred through the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Jones and his team are always on the lookout for employers who would either hire Inroads’ participants as employees and/or allow them to have a counselor and participant on-site briefly to evaluate and test the participant for employment readiness.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman