Inroads To Opportunities presents inaugural Holiday Choir Performance

ROSELLE, NJ — In what it is believed to become a treasured tradition, Inroads to Opportunities presented its inaugural Inroads Holiday Choir Performance, followed by a tree-lighting ceremony officiated by local dignitaries.

Union County Commissioner Sergio Grenados, Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw and Roselle Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson participated, along with Inroads leadership, in this joyous festivity.

Angela Calzone, Inroads’ president and CEO said, “The event was a huge success. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon full of music and joy, as the Inroads Choir showcased an arrangement of holiday songs. Our thanks to the community leaders and our staff for enabling Inroads to begin what, hopefully will become, a time-honored practice.”

The event concluded with the lighting of the tree, promoting community and collaboration — a key attribute to the success of Inroads programs.

This event was hosted by the Inroads Music Therapy Program to showcase the positive impact of music therapy programs.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman