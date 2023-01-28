Inroads to Opportunities named finalist in Nonprofit Business of the Year competition

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities was recently honored as a NJBIZ 2022 Nonprofit Business of the Year finalist. Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County–based nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.

According to NJBIZ, “All finalists are a select group of companies that have achieved notable success and demonstrated strong leadership within their industries and their communities, along with a commitment to professional excellence. Finalists and winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges made up of previous Business of the Year honorees. Winners in each category will be announced during the live event.”

For more than six decades, Inroads to Opportunities has been on a mission to empower individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of independence and attainment of meaningful employment. Inroads has prioritized diversity and inclusion — in the workplace, in the varied and often customized services it offers, and in its advocacy to minimize or eliminate barriers to employment for all.

Inroads provides resources and initiatives for people with disabilities, such as vocational training, supported employment, day habilitation and mental health supports. These services enable the participants to excel in school, work and everyday life.

Inroads to Opportunities actively campaigns for better opportunities both in New Jersey and nationally.

“It is extremely exciting to hear that Inroads to Opportunities is a finalist in the NJBIZ Nonprofit Business of the Year category,” said Michele Ford, Inroads president and chief executive officer. “Providing ‘everything employment,’ as well as skills for independence and good mental health to individuals with disabilities, is essential to citizens in New Jersey and to the wider New Jersey business community. Recognizing an agency like Inroads who provides these much-needed services highlights both the work and the people who dedicate their lives to improving the lives of their fellow citizens.”

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman