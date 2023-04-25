Inroads To Opportunities hosts ribbon-cutting and maiden ride of LULA Lift

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities has unveiled its first-ever LULA — Limited Use Limited Access — Lift.

The ribbon-cutting and maiden ride took place at 301 Cox St., Roselle. Among the many participants were Inroads to Opportunities leadership such as Michele Ford, Inroads president/CEO; Angela Calzone, Inroads vice president/chief operating officer; Leticia Esquivel-Potash, Inroads director of Mental Health; Cyndy Walsh Rintzler, Inroads director of Vocational Advocacy; and Rich Sherman, Inroads chief financial officer. In addition, other participants were Roselle Mayor Ronald Shaw; Roselle Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson; Julie Holland, executive director, Columbia Bank Foundation; Gene Jannotti, president, Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce; Jim Mooney, board president, Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce; and Omar Bisono.

In addition to its plethora of services and support for adults with disabilities, Inroads to Opportunities said it is enthusiastic about expanding its day programming, such as social skills development, group activities and special events utilizing its newly renovated second floor, multipurpose space that can accommodate larger groups of individuals with appropriate social distancing.

Ford said, “We are honored to be able to make this great space accessible to individuals with mobility issues. We have embarked on a costly but much-needed LULA installation, to make sure everyone can take advantage of all Inroads to Opportunities has to offer. Safety is our No. 1 priority and the LULA Lift and new fire-rated steps to the second floor are essential to ensure facilities are accessible, inclusive and safe.”

The LULA lift, fire-rate steps and overall renovations were funded in part by the generosity of Columbia Bank Foundation and other corporate sponsors.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman