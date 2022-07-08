Inroads to Opportunities celebrates Transition graduation

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County–based nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement. Inroads has announced the graduation of its 2022 Inroads to Transition class.

Inroads’ 2022 Transition program recognizes its graduating students, Joseph and Khurram. The two were celebrated for their accomplishments in the program this year. Joseph and Khurram worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone as they transition to the next phase of their lives.

Helping to celebrate were the families of both graduates, as well as Roselle Mayor Donald A. Shaw; Roselle Council President Denise Wilkerson; the president/chief executive officer of the Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Gene Jannotti; the director of urban agriculture of Groundworks Elizabeth, Jackie Park Albaum; and Inroads board Chairperson Jill Schafhauser.

The Transition program at Inroads provides a support system for high school students with disabilities. Inroads to Transition works with students from ages 16 through graduation to explore the world of work. Students learn what it means to be a successful employee through a variety of opportunities, from paid work experiences to vocational training activities.

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services each year to more than 400 individuals with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman