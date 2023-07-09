Inroads To Opportunities celebrates largest ‘School To Work’ Transition Graduation Ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads To Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, celebrated its 2023 “School to Work” Transition Graduation Ceremony. This event honored graduating high school students, teachers, and community leaders.

The event took place at Inroads To Opportunities’ main campus in Roselle on the morning of Thursday, June 15. Inroads To Opportunities and their guests congratulated graduates for their honorable achievements made in the program. In attendance were Roselle Mayor Donald A. Shaw, Roselle Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson and Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. On behalf of Union County Commissioner Sergio Grenados, gifts were provided to salute the graduates.

About Michele Ford

For more than 35 years, Ford has dedicated her life to serving the needs of individuals with disabilities. A life-long advocate, Ford has been a champion for this most vulnerable population by serving on the Union County Nonprofit Consortium, Union County Crisis Consortium and most recently addressing members of the US Commission on Civil Rights in Washington, D.C., to raise awareness of choice in defense of employment options for individuals with disabilities.

About Angela Calzone

Calzone, an award-winning business and management strategist, has most recently served as the vice president and chief operating officer for Inroads to Opportunities. Prior to that, she served as chief operating officer in a contract position for The Webster Apartments in New York City and, for 10 years, as a co-managing member of Change & Response Strategies, LLC, a consortium of leadership, management, human resources, marketing strategists and corporate trainers. Previously, Calzone has had senior leadership roles at a number of top consulting and professional services firms across an array of Verticals. Throughout her career, Calzone has received numerous state-wide accolades in recognition of her exceptional leadership both as a serial entrepreneur and business professional. She has been among the finalists of NJ’s Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners by NJ Monthly Magazine, celebrated among the Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey by NJBiz Magazine and nominated for Garden State Woman of the Year. Calzone holds a Master of Arts in corporate and organizational communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Upsala College.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman