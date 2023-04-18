Inroads to Opportunities announces leadership transition

ROSELLE, NJ — Michele Ford, president and CEO of Inroads to Opportunities, has announced she will be stepping down after an illustrious, 35-plus-year career in serving individuals with disabilities. To succeed her, Inroad’s Board of Directors has selected Angela Calzone, who is currently serving as the agency’s vice president and chief operating officer.

Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.

Ford leaves behind a great legacy for the next president and CEO. Ford was recognized with the prestigious NJBIZ’s 2022 ICON Award, an award for New Jersey leaders who have made tremendous contributions to their designated field, as well as their significant impact on the state’s larger business community. Inroads to Opportunities was also named a finalist in 2022 NJBIZ’ “Business of the Year Non-Profit Category” competition.

On Saturday, July 1, Calzone will be named president and CEO of Inroads to Opportunities.

According to Board of Directors Chairperson Jill Schafhauser, “Inroads had the pleasure of meeting Angela over a decade ago when she, as a consultant and trainer, came to steward our first Strategic Plan. Over the years, she provided training for our leadership team and staff, worked with us through the launch of our transition from OCUC to Inroads, and supported us on subsequent strategic plans. She even served briefly on our Board of Directors. We look forward to her continued commitment to our mission.”

Before serving as vice president and COO of Inroads, Calzone served as COO for The Webster Apartments in New York City. Earlier, she spent 10 years as a co-managing member of Change & Response Strategies, a consortium of leadership, management, human resources, training and marketing strategists.

Previously, Calzone has had senior leadership roles at several top consulting and professional services firms across an array of verticals. Throughout her career, Calzone has received numerous state-wide accolades in recognition of her exceptional leadership both as a serial entrepreneur and business professional. She has been among the finalists of NJ’s Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners by NJ Monthly Magazine, celebrated among the Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey by NJBIZ and nominated for Garden State Woman of the Year.

Calzone has a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in English and business administration from Upsala College.

Calzone said, “I am humbled to be passed the torch from Michele Ford and fully commit myself to leading this extraordinary agency into the future.”

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman