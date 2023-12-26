Company founder and former executive ignite new cannabis shopping experience

ROSELLE, NJ — The borough of Roselle witnessed a groundbreaking moment as Joyleaf, the area’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary, officially opened its doors. Founded by a minority women-led team with expertise in consumer packaged goods and deep cannabis knowledge, Joyleaf brings forward a new way to shop that empowers customers to find the right product for the right moment. Joyleaf welcomed the borough community, neighboring cities, stakeholders and cannabis industry leaders during its opening weekend celebration. The dispensary unveiled a cutting-edge open-concept showroom featuring an interactive shopping experience and a pioneering product discovery guide — a first-of-its-kind innovation in the New Jersey cannabis market.

The highly-anticipated launch unfolded on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Joyleaf dispensary at 711 E. First Ave., Roselle, marking an historic milestone for the borough and its community. The weekend-long celebration drew residents and cannabis enthusiasts, resonating with Joyleaf’s vision of establishing a consumer-centric space that advocates for inclusivity, education and the transformative potential of cannabis.

Dharshini Casinathen, co-owner of Joyleaf, a certified Ganjier and former C Suite executive for PepsiCo, expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming support. “We embarked on this journey to redefine the cannabis retail experience and the response from the Roselle community has been truly heartwarming. Our goal of providing a safe, educational and engaging environment for individuals to explore cannabis was met with resounding enthusiasm,” Casinathen said.

Jason Ackerman, Joyleaf co-owner and founder of Fresh Direct, with deep familial ties to Roselle, said, “The overwhelming support from our community validates our commitment to not only provide an assortment of products but also to foster a safe and welcoming space for anyone interested in exploring the world of cannabis.”

Joyleaf is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.