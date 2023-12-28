Borough honors resident on her 100th birthday

ROSELLE, NJ — The borough of Roselle issued a proclamation to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mrs. Emma Urquiza from the mayor and council.

Whereas, the mayor and Borough Council of the borough of Roselle would like to congratulate Emma Urquiza on the occasion of her 100th birthday; and

Whereas, Emma Urquiza was born on Dec. 28, 1923, in the Republic of Cuba and moved to United States of America in the 1960s with her late husband and daughter; and

Whereas, Mrs. Urquiza has lived at 229 Walnut St., Roselle, with her daughter, Mayda Arias, since 2012. Mrs. Urquiza’s grandson, Luis E. Arias, is a sergeant in the Roselle Police Department. He and his wife, Vanessa Arias, have three sons. Her granddaughter, Amy Arias, is also married; her husband, Micheal Camargo, works at a distribution center within the borough of Roselle as well; and

Whereas, during her long and productive lifetime, Mrs. Urquiza has earned the respect and admiration of her family, friends and people from all walks of life who appreciate her humor, kindness and love for Applebee’s ribs.

Now, therefore, be it proclaimed, that Mayor Donald Shaw and the Borough Council of the borough of Roselle do hereby celebrate the 100th birthday of Emma Urquiza and thank her for her many contributions to the Roselle community through the years and wish her continued good health for many years to come.