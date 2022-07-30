Borough celebrates opening of Nails by Nikky

ROSELLE, NJ — Borough officials celebrated the grand opening of Nicole Cruz’s new nail salon, Nails by Nikky, located at 402A Amsterdam Ave., during an event on Saturday, May 21.

Nails by Nikky provides gel manicures, full set acrylics, jelly/spa pedicures and press-on nails.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out to support my dream store and I would like to give a special thank you to my family, who helped me in so many ways to make my dream come true,” said Cruz. “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

An Elizabeth resident, Cruz grew up in Roselle and graduated from Abraham Clark High School. When looking to open her business, Cruz knew her hometown would be the perfect fit.

“It is great to see that former residents are coming back and building their dreams right here in Roselle,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “We encourage residents to come out and support Nikky along with the rest of our great local businesses.”

The new studio can be found on Facebook and Instagram at Nails by Nikky LLC.

“Nails by Nikky is a great addition to our 4th Ward. We wish her much success and are excited to have her as a part of the community,” said 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas.

Photo Courtesy of Liv Meier