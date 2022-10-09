Borough appoints new firefighters, honors residents and longtime DPW worker

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Borough hall was filled with excitement as the Roselle Borough Council appointed three new firefighters while honoring residents and a retiring Department of Public Works employee at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The borough appointed DeAndre Jones, Daniel Meier and Christopher Nix Johnson to the Roselle Fire Department. Surrounded by family and community members, the newest RFD members were formally sworn in and received their badges.

“Thank you to the mayor and council for showing the fire department such support, and thank you to everyone who helped these men get here today,” said Fire Chief Eric Pearson. “I only have one question for these men: Do you know what’s better than a young firefighter? An old one. So stick with the old ones, and they are going to show you the way.”

Craig Smith, an equipment operator for the Department of Public Works for 35 years, was honored for his service and dedication to the borough with a proclamation for his retirement read by Fifth Ward Councilman John Fortuna, chairperson of the DPW committee. Smith started at the DPW in February 1987 as a laborer and was “consistently counted on to get the job done right the first time,” the proclamation reads.

“I’ve been here a long time, but it feels like I just got here yesterday, and, if I could, I would serve longer,” Smith said at the meeting. “I thank God for getting me through all of the storms and being on around the clock. I am so humbled, and thank you to everyone.”

Resident Tomasz Stolecki was honored for his bravery during a fire on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a proclamation read by Pearson. Stolecki was instrumental in helping to rescue his neighbors while knocking on doors to alert them to the early-morning blaze in a condo community.

“He exhibited strength, fortitude, and good will toward an elderly man and others in the face of danger to ensure all were led to safety,” the proclamation stated.

“I’m very proud to be a resident of Roselle, and, while everything happened so quickly, I am glad we have a mayor like Mr. Donald Shaw, because he helped to break down the door (to rescue the elderly resident),” Stolecki said.

Proclamations were also read honoring resident Pastor Anthony L. Obrey, who will be elevated to a bishop next month; declaring September as Sickle Cell Awareness Month; and celebrating El Salvador Independence Day, read in both English and Spanish by 1st Ward Councilman Richard Villeda.

“Congratulations to our newly appointed firefighters and our other community members who were honored by the borough council tonight. We sincerely appreciate your dedication and service to the borough and its residents,” Shaw said.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier