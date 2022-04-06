Borough and public schools break ground on Arminio Field House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Arminio Athletic Field is now in its final stage of completion after a groundbreaking ceremony for the field house took place on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

As a collaboration between the borough of Roselle and Roselle Public Schools, the Arminio Athletic Field, on Chestnut Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, serves as an important resource for the borough’s youths.

“We are honored to celebrate this groundbreaking, and I would like to thank all borough partners, including the Board of Education, NJ Green Acres program and the Union County Kids Recreational Trust Program, that helped get us where we are today,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “This collaborative effort is about creating a beautiful and safe place for our kids, as well as the entire community, to enjoy.”

Plans for the 4,220-square-foot, multiuse field house include locker rooms, offices for the coaching staff, a team room, restrooms and a concession stand.

“I want to thank the district’s hardworking Board of Education and all the other collaborators that have worked on this project over the years,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “Great things are happening in our district; this project symbolizes even greater things to come.”

Arminio Field was reconstructed in 2017 to add a new turf field and track. Just this school year, the Abraham Clark High School football team played the district’s first-ever Friday-night game under the new lights at the field, on Sept. 10.

“This is the field of dreams … a field that gives our students a chance to light up the world,” said Council President Denise Wilkerson, who has spent many days at Arminio Field with her children. “Our kids deserve this field, and that’s why collaboration was so important on this project.”

Other speakers included Assemblyman Rev. Reginald Atkins, D-20th District; Roselle native Bob Sumner; Board of Education President Courtney Washington; Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski; and Abraham Clark High School head football coach Ibrahim Halsey. There was an invocation by the Rev. Bryan McAllister of Heard A.M.E Church.

Washington thanked former school board members Richard Villeda and Jonathan Davis and current school board members who serve on the facilities and finance committees for diligently trying to ensure that the field house was both functional and cost effective. She emphasized that, on completion, the athletic complex will have a positive impact on all student-athletes who participate in track and field, soccer and football.

Sumner reflected on the borough’s rich athletic history, from coach Brice in the 1940s to the field’s namesake, coach Ralph Arminio. Sumner mentioned that some great athletes have come from Roselle, including former NFL players Rosey Grier and Jesse Holley.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic shovels in the ground by Shaw, the Borough Council, the Board of Education and varsity football players.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier