Board member announces retirement after almost half century of service

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, recently announced the retirement of John “Jack” Kovacik. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Kovacik concluded his 44 years as a member of the board of directors with Inroads to Opportunities, formerly known as the Occupational Center of Union County.

The longtime resident of Scotch Plains and King’s College graduate began his journey with the organization in 1979. His interest was piqued by his wife’s sister, who was a participant at Inroads for many years.

Kovacik has had leadership roles such as board treasurer, board secretary and chairperson of the board. In addition, Kovacik became a member of various board committees, including the Finance Committee and the Executive Committee. In these positions, he became an invaluable counselor to the board of directors and management of the Occupational Center of Union County. Outside of Inroads, Kovacik worked for many years at General Motors in Linden.

Kovacik’s dedication and devotion to service has not gone unnoticed. He has distinguished himself with his extensive knowledge of matters relating to the specific needs of people with disabilities, as well as with the financial business of the agency. The board of directors expressed its profound gratitude to Kovacik for his sound business advice and valued counsel, which have contributed to the flourishing of the organization.

Additionally, the board announced Kovacik will be named director emeritus, so his expertise and leadership will be carried forward.

