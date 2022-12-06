Bank hosts annual week of giving

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank supported New Jersey communities in need by hosting its annual week of giving. During the week of Nov. 14, nearly 100 percent of “Team Columbia” employees donated their time to volunteer and make a meaningful impact at local organizations throughout the state. Additionally, more than 150 turkeys were donated to those in need.

Said Thomas J. Kemly, president and chief executive officer of Columbia Bank, “While our dedication to giving back is displayed all year long, the week of giving is proof of just how large Team Columbia’s impact truly is. In just one week, we were able to support over 50 organizations through approximately 2,000 volunteer hours. As a community bank, we’re thrilled to not only do business in the regions we serve, but to be vital members of the communities.”

Photo Courtesy of Dana Stott