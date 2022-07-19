A helping hand at Roselle library for volunteer day

ROSELLE, NJ — Some makeup with that makeover?

The Roselle Public Library had some help from employees of the cosmetic giant L’Oreal during the company’s annual volunteer day on Thursday, June 2, as the library prepares for its upcoming state-of-the-art expansion.

Forty volunteers, including 25 interns on their first day of work, assembled at the Roselle Public Library on West Fourth Avenue to sort, pack and transport books and other materials ahead of the renovation.

“This is a wonderful example of a private-public partnership, as well as inter-community cooperation, as we borrowed carts from the Cranford Public Library,” said Library Director Jeanne Marie Ryan. “Thank you to L’Oreal, which has volunteered with the library over a number of years. We appreciate their help a little more this year, as we work to transition to building our new 21st-century library.”

L’Oreal employees ventured from locations in Clark and New York City to volunteer. The volunteer day is an extension of L’Oréal’s annual Global Citizen Day initiative, which is the company’s ongoing effort to support communities worldwide.

The Roselle Public Library will be going through a transition period before construction begins over the summer.

The $11 million renovation and expansion will transform the current library into a hub for the community with two large program rooms, retractable seating and a warming kitchen, all designed to be used by community groups after regular library hours. Plans also include a generator for the first-floor wing in case of emergency situations.

“We greatly appreciate the L’Oreal team for dedicating their time to help our community as we work to give Roselle the library it deserves,” Mayor Donald Shaw said.

Visit www.rosellelibrary.org for more information.