Roselle Public Schools celebrate Youth Art Month with Awards Ceremony

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Public Schools recognized the talents of its young artists in grades K-12 at the Awards Ceremony for Youth Art Month on Thursday, April 11, at the Anthony Amalfe Community Center.

The event, organized by the district’s Visual and Performing Arts Department and an art teacher at Leonard V. Moore Middle School, Mira Septimus, brought together students, families and educators for a memorable evening of celebration and recognition.

“We are so proud of our student artists and their commitment to artistic expression,” said Amanda L. Nagy, district supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts. “Their passion, creativity and hard work have truly shone through in their creations.”

The ceremony honored the creativity, dedication and artistic achievements of students across the district, showcasing a diverse array of artwork spanning various mediums and styles. The community had the opportunity to admire the impressive talents of the young artists while applauding their remarkable contributions to the local arts community.

“This awards ceremony serves as a testament to the Roselle Public School’s commitment to fostering arts education and nurturing the creative potential of our students. By championing initiatives like this, we are cultivating a vibrant arts culture and inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher.

Congratulations to all the student artists honored.

Kindergarten Success Academy: Matias Arriaga de la Cruz, Imani Zera Douglas, Esdras Giron, Emiliano Zuleta Montes, Jeana Roger, Sarah Taveras and Royalty Wong.

Dr. Charles C. Polk Elementary School: Neda Akbari, Arianna Davis, Kai’lee Edwards, Aylin Giron, Samantha Gochez, Jacob Lucero, Carla Neequaye and Amy Millan Vinueza.

Harrison Elementary School: Brianna Cearc, Christian Grande, Ashley Izasa, Ethan Smith-Quarles, Penelope Ramos and Fatima Rios Sanchez.

Washington Elementary School: Kaitlyn Acotsa, Bradley Balvoa, Skyler Charles, Nephthalie Edouard, Alexander Franklin, Thomas Hart, Emily Lear, Bella Lopez, Nathan Sanchez, Urhyness Seraphin and Alexia Thomas.

Leonard V. Moore Middle School: Ines Barrios, Sophia Cornejo, Andres Contreras, Nessie Erasme, Rafael Ferrera, Juan Mateo, Brent Rodgers, Joannah Saintilus, Scarlett Serrano and Eman Yagoub.

Grace Wilday Junior HIgh School: Mikayla Alvarado, Zoe Braxton, Marlia Charles, Immanuel Chavez, Ashley Echeverry, Martin Ibarra, Jan Santos Machuca, Aaliyah Nunley, Sharay Sanchez, Amina Sarwari and Jessy Guaman Velasquez.

Abraham Clark High School: Gymir Artis, Neriah Benn, Woodnyca Dalberis, Damien Magana, Danielle Sanders, Vanessa Luna, Julianie Marte, Jhonny Peralta Ortiz, Morgan Brooks, Jade Bustos, Daisy Castillo, Samiyah Deleon, Marianna Giraldo, Brianna Ramirez, Carla Torros and Beatriz Xopa.

Photo Courtesy of Liv Meier