Roselle Public School District receives $500,000 in state funding

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Public School District is receiving $500,000 in additional state aid for capital improvements, secured by Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, D-20th District, in the state’s fiscal 2025 budget.

A ceremonial check presentation was on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Board of Education meeting to commemorate this significant achievement, as the school district focuses on updating its school buildings.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Assemblyman Atkins for his unwavering support of our district and his commitment to our students’ success,” said Superintendent Nathan L. Fisher. “This significant revenue boost will enable us to further enhance our educational offerings and provide our students with the resources necessary for academic excellence.”

The funds will be allocated towards various capital improvements at various school buildings, all of which are decades old and require ongoing upkeep to accommodate a 21st-century curriculum.

“I believe this funding is just the beginning – a prelude to the much-needed new school that the district is working hard to bring to life,” Atkins said. “Together, we are investing in our students’ futures and ensuring they have the resources and facilities they deserve.”

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier