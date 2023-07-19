Vendor applications open for Roselle Park Arts Festival and Winter Market

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The borough of Roselle Park is calling for all artists, musicians, crafters, performers and vendors to be a part of the 2023 Roselle Park Arts Festival and the 2023 Winter Market – two of the community’s most highly anticipated annual events.

Each September, thousands of art lovers flock to Union County for the Roselle Park Arts Festival. Artists can now apply to guarantee their own spot on the art walk and performance stages. This popular public event boasts incredible visual artists, musical performances, dancers, food trucks, street artists, activities for adults and children, and accessible arts. Artists of any media are welcomed to participate by registering.

The annual Winter Market in December is a three-day event featuring a wide variety of activities, vendors, and more for residents of all ages to enjoy. Vendors can now apply for a spot in one of the tented booths which are open each day of the event. In addition, Roselle Park is seeking local musical artists to entertain while attendees enjoy delicious food, live performances, ice skating, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and of course … the borough’s annual Christmas t0ree lighting.

“These two events have quickly grown from local activities, to full scale regional events,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “Whether you’re looking to display your talents on the art walk in September, or selling your crafts in our tented marketplace in December, Roselle Park is the place to be.”

For more information and to apply to be a part of either or both of these events, visit the “RP loves Art” website at rplovesart.org/ or email info@rplovesart.org.