Union County photographer participates in the World Photographic Cup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Each year, the best-of-the-best from around the globe compete for the honor of winning the World Photographic Cup. In the same manner as the Olympic Games, the cup awards individuals’ images with gold, silver and bronze medals. Then, teams earn points based on an aggregate score of the top ten images in all categories. The World Photographic Cup is awarded to the national team that receives the highest overall score.

This world cup celebrated its 10th anniversary and was created to strengthen ties of friendship and fellowship in the art of photography worldwide. This year’s champion is Mexico, followed by the United States team in second place and Australia in third place.

Roselle Park master photographer Mario Cornejo participated in this year’s event with images in the commercial and wedding category. His images were exhibited at the FURAMA ¨Singapore Convention Center,” within WPC 2023, with the auspices of the “Asian Federation of Photographers.”

Cornejo is the owner of MC Productions Photography studio, located for almost a decade at 481 East Westfield Ave, Roselle Park.

His studio is one of the most awarded in the state of New Jersey. It should be noted that he is past president of the Professional Photographer Association of New Jersey and winner of several state, national and international awards, including two Kodak Elite awards.

With a photographic career of more than 20 years, Cornejo and his studio staff are part of the Roselle Park family and have captured the best moments of hundreds of families in our community.

MC Productions is also dedicated to commercial production with numerous audiovisual products, from TV production, documentaries and audiovisual content services in general.

“For all of us who are part of the MC Productions family in Roselle Park, it is a source of pride and great joy to have reached the maximum international exposure with our images such as the World Cup of Photography and to show our images to the world,” Cornejo said.

Photos Courtesy of Ivone Cornejo