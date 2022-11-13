Thousands of reusable water bottles distributed throughout school district

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — On Friday, Oct. 7, Roselle Park distributed nearly 2,000 reusable water bottles throughout the Roselle Park School District. Students at all elementary schools, Roselle Park Middle School and Roselle Park High School received water bottles.

This donation comes as part of an initiative to guide Roselle Park’s children and families toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle. In attendance to help distribute water bottles were Mayor Joseph Signorello III, Council President Joe Petrosky, Councilman at large Joe Signorello Jr. and Councilman Jay Robaina.

“The borough is always looking for ways to help its residents reduce their impact on the environment,” said the mayor. “While these water bottles are only a small step in the right direction, I am happy that children throughout Roselle Park now have a way to do their part in helping our environment.”

Roselle Park’s Clean Communities coordinator, Rupen Shah, said he has been looking forward to this. “As the borough’s Clean Communities coordinator, I take a lot of pride in organizing these initiatives for our residents,” he said. “Distributing these water bottles throughout the school district was no easy task, so I thank everyone involved in making this possible. Together, we can create a better, more sustainable future for Roselle Park!”

Photos Courtesy of Antoinette Gingerelli