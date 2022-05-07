Students celebrate Arbor Day with tree planting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK — On the morning of Friday, April 29, the borough of Roselle Park planted a new redbud tree at Sherman Elementary School on Grant Avenue in Roselle Park, where students participated to learn more about the importance of trees and the environment. Each student received a tree seedling to plant in their backyard.

The borough thanked the following attendees: Councilman Joe Petrosky acting for the mayor, Councilman at large Joe Signorello Jr., Councilman Jay Robaina, Superintendent of Schools Pedro Garrido, student counselor Jamie Halperin and the Sherman Elementary School fifth-grade students.

Photos Courtesy of the Borough of Roselle Park