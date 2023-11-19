Roselle Park remembers veterans with special service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park hosted its annual Veterans Day Remembrance Service on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, on the grounds of the Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library. The service honored all veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Mayor Joseph Signorello III was the master of ceremonies. After his introduction and the Posting of Colors by Boy Scout Troop 56, Deacon David Farrell of Church of the Assumption in Roselle Park led a crowd of approximately 100 people attending in prayer.

After the invocation, American Legion Post 60 performed a flag-raising ceremony, followed by Tiffany Narvarez singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Councilman Greg Johnson wished the crowd a happy Veterans Day and said, “Days like these are significant to appreciate our heroes. A special ‘thank you’ to our hometown heroes.”

Signorello returned to the podium and spoke about Veterans Day originating in the Armistice Day holiday commemorating the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice at 11 a.m. — hence “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” which suspended active hostilities and effectively ended the First World War.

Continuing, the mayor said, “Each year, we gracefully, as a nation, pause to recognize these brave men and women.” He then proclaimed Nov. 11, 2023, as “Veterans Day within the borough.”

Commander Joseph Verdun, a speaker from American Legion Post 60, as well as a resident of Roselle Park for 34 years, then addressed those in attendance. He told them, when he came home from Vietnam in 1968, they didn’t have services such as this. Instead, he was greeted by protestors. He said he was ashamed to tell people he was a veteran. He couldn’t get a job and felt Vietnam vets were “put on the bottom of the totem pole.”

He took a position at American Legion Post 60 as a veteran helping veterans and promised he would carry the torch into the future.

“Please don’t forget the veterans of the past, present and future,” Verdun said. “May God bless you and may God bless the whole town, all our veterans and everyone here.”

Placing of the Wreath was presented by American Legion Post 60.

The Roselle Park High School Marching Band, with the direction of Andrew Willamson, Karen Saavedra and Franco Marcelo, played “Taps.”

Pastor Jisu Ahn of Community United Methodist Church led the crowd in a closing prayer. “Hearts go out to those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “God, help us always honor their legacy.”

Micaela Munoc-Guvman ended the service by singing “God Bless America.”

Mayor Signorello returned to the podium, and in closing said, “Thank you veterans, for your service. Roselle Borough Park is proud to honor all of you.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta