Roselle Park names Donato Florist as May’s Small Business of the Month

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park has awarded its Small Business of the Month Award for May to Donato Florist.

This family-owned and operated business has had its doors open for 100 years. Donato Florist is one of the oldest and most established florists in Union County. Conveniently located in downtown Roselle Park, they receive an exquisite selection of farm-direct flowers and plants from all over the world every day. Donato Florist prides itself on specializing in Ecuadorian roses for their superior quality. These roses are grown on the equator, which allow them to receive longer daylight hours, an essential element for growing a quality product.

“For the past 100 years, Donato Florist has provided excellent customer service and is simply a well-run, well-loved business” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “Congratulations on receiving this honor from the borough.”

Donato Florist maintains a large inventory of green and tropical plants, along with fresh-cut flowers for birthdays, anniversaries, new babies, romance, get well soon and the ever-important “just because.” All bouquets are made in-house, and can be delivered same-day to recipients in 18 different local ZIP codes. All staff members at Donato Florist have 25-50 years of experience in the floral industry and strive to “exceed your expectations” with each interaction. They provide excellent customer service and pride themselves on their assertive attention to detail.

“A business with this type of legacy in Roselle Park is thoroughly deserving of this award,” said Councilman Joseph Petrosky, who nominated them. “Congratulations to Donato Florist; I wish you continued success for the next century and beyond.”

Donato Florist is located at 257 Westfield Ave. W in Roselle Park. It is open six days a week, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays. For more information, visit the website at donatoflowers.com or call 908-245-1330.