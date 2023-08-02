Roselle Park is awarded Clean Communities grant from NJDEP

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced that the borough of Roselle Park will receive a $25,248.60 Clean Communities grant for education and boroughwide cleanup efforts. This award is the highest amount obtained in the last six years; $22,510.65 was awarded from the program in 2022.

The Clean Communities annual grant program helps municipalities and counties remove litter to beautify neighborhoods, improve water quality, protect wildlife and reduce localized flooding. This program is a vital resource behind many volunteer and paid clean-up events, equipment purchases, enforcement activities and educational initiatives.

“Grant funding from the New Jersey Clean Communities program helps offset the costs of our local efforts to keep Roselle Park a clean, sustainable, and attractive community,” said Roselle Park Fifth Ward Councilman Jay Robaina, who also serves as the governing body’s Clean Communities liaison. “This grant award will go to good use during our community cleanups and seasonal education programs. Thank you to Coordinator Rupen Shah, Business Administrator Andrew Casais and Chief Financial Officer Ken Blum for their efforts to secure funding through this program.”

“I am so very grateful for this award,” said Community Center Director Rupen Shah, who is also Roselle Park’s Clean Communities coordinator. “This grant money is essential for our continued efforts to make the borough cleaner and greener. In the past, we’ve used these funds to their fullest extent, purchasing reusable water bottles, bags, cleanup supplies, equipment and crucial education programs. I am pleased to report that, because of this award, Roselle Park will be able to offer Clean Communities initiatives again this year.”

The NJDEP awarded $24 million to municipalities and counties across New Jersey for 2023. This year’s funding represents a nearly $2.7 million increase from last year. For a complete list of municipal and county grant awards, visit njclean.org/coordinators/grant-funding.

Photo Courtesy of Kristen King