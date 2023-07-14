Roselle Park introduces ‘Summer Nights: Open Mic at the Gazebo’

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The borough of Roselle Park is excited to announce a new way for residents to spend their Wednesday evenings this summer; live entertainment in the form of Open Mic Night.

“Summer Nights: Open Mic At The Gazebo” will kick off on Wednesday, July 12, and run weekly through Wednesday, Aug. 2. This event is brought to the borough by Councilwoman Rosanna Lyons and will showcase local talent performing comedy, singing, playing an instrument, reciting poetry and more. The goal of the open mic is to provide a venue for artists within Roselle Park to come together to share their talent. Performances should last about five to seven minutes each and abide by some guidelines to keep the event family friendly, i.e, no profanity.

“Bringing out the gifts in people through art is a passion of mine,” Lyons said. “I am eager to host the event in my hometown and bring music and laughter to the streets of Roselle Park!”

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the great talent on display at Summer Nights,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “This type of family-friendly, outdoor, community based event is what makes the borough so special. Open Mic night will be a highlight this summer for sure.”

Performers will need to bring their own equipment for their act. Some items such as a soundboard, speakers, mics and cables will be provided. All participants had to be registered before Thursday, June 15.

Summer Nights will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park, located at Chestnut and Grant avenues in Roselle Park. This event is free, but donations to the Landz Music school are greatly appreciated. For more information, call the Casano Community Center at 908-245-0666.